Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially called it quits.

After weeks of reports that their 13-year marriage was on the rocks, the NFL great and the supermodel confirmed the split on Friday in separate statements on social media.

“In recent days my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote, explaining that the two reached “this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we have spent together.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he added. “Doing so, is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen posted a message of her own her Instagram stories, writing that “my priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

“We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.

TMZ was the first to report that the two were finalizing their divorce, and later reported that Bündchen had filed papers on Friday.

The former couple married in 2009 and share two children: 9-year-old Vivian and 12-year-old Benjamin. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from a previous relationship with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Both Bündchen and Brady hired divorce lawyers in October, according to multiple outlets.

In September, an anonymous source told People they were “hitting a rough patch” in their marriage. “But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better,” the source added.

The supermodel was reportedly uneasy about Brady’s decision to return to football in March after retiring from the NFL a month prior.

She told Elle in September that she “wants him to be happy,” and “she knows better than anyone how much he loves the sport,” but she was “concerned” about him.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, 2019. John Shearer via Getty Images

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Brady expressed how Bündchen felt like he wasn’t “doing his part” in their marriage, which led to them attending couples counseling a few years prior.

“She didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” he said on the show. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house. And all of a sudden, when that season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities, let me get in to my football training.’”

“That was a big part of our marriage, that I had to, like, check myself because she’s like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too ― you’d better start taking care of things at the house,’” Brady said.