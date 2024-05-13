Tom Brady Seems To Snub Gisele Bündchen In Mother’s Day Tribute

It seems that Tom Brady may like to play games off the field as well.
On Sunday, the former NFL star honored all “moms that I’m lucky to have in my life” on Instagram for Mother’s Day — and one aspect of the post feels like a slight toward Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
The retired athlete and the Brazilian supermodel finalized their highly-publicized divorce in 2022, after 13 years of marriage.
“Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote.
Although the caption was pretty sweet, the post also included a carousel of photos — and their order could be viewed as Brady throwing a tiny bit of shade. The snaps begin with pictures of his mom, Galynn, and sisters Maureen, Julie and Nancy. The second to last photo includes a photo of the former quarterback posing alongside his ex-girlfriend, actor Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son, Jack, whom Brady and Moynahan co-parent.
Buried at the very end of the carousel is a photo of Bündchen and the former couple’s two children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
The afterthought placement of Bündchen’s photo seems like a bit of a snub after numerous comedians and sports personalities made Bündchen the butt of of brutal jokes during Netflix’s “Roast of Tom Brady” which aired last week.
The cracks included graphic jokes about the former couple’s sex life and divorce, jabs at Bündchen’s current boyfriend, and roasters purposely pronouncing the super model’s name incorrectly.
Brady reportedly had to apologize to Bündchen after the special aired, according to Us Weekly.
“Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce,” a source told the tabloid magazine. “She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast. ... She thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits. [But] Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her. They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”
It should be noted that Brady, who reportedly lacked full knowledge of which jokes would be aired at the special, did appear to be visibly uncomfortable during the roast when some of the more crass comments were aimed at Bündchen.