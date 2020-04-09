Tom Brady Reveals Why Gisele Bundchen 'Wasn't Satisfied' With Their Marriage

“It was a very thought-out letter that she wrote to me, and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it,” he said. “It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say, ‘This is where I’m at in our marriage,’ and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time. What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

The couple have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian, and Bündchen calls herself a “bonus mom” to Brady’s eldest son, Jack, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan.