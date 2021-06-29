Tom Brady’s Personalized Golf Balls Are The G.O.A.T.

The G.O.A.T. has his own personalized golf balls.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been hitting the links with a reminder of his greatness on the football field.

His golf balls feature the Roman numerals of each of his seven Super Bowl victories, as well as a nod to his No. 12 jersey number.

A fellow golfer spotted one of Brady’s balls during a round on Friday, tweeting:

Hey @TomBrady we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back? pic.twitter.com/OyPZ7ibDDR — Nick Billardello (@nickscards24) June 25, 2021

Brady appeared to confirm the ball was his.

“If you looked close you would find many many more out there too!!!!” he responded on Instagram, reported Golf Digest.