Tom Brady Hawks 'Immunity' Supplement Amid Pandemic And Fans Are Ticked

Tom Brady just fumbled the launch of his company’s latest wellness product, according to irate fans on Twitter.
With fears festering amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback tweeted the release of TB12′s Protect supplement, touting the “new immunity blend” to “support a healthy immune system to help you stay strong.”
For $45, customers get 30 servings of vitamin C, zinc and other ingredients.
Brady, the company’s co-founder, does not say Protect treats or prevents COVID-19, but the timing earned him a scolding on Twitter.
One user called it “shameful” and “irresponsible,” while another accused Brady of preying on people’s “pandemic anxieties.”
