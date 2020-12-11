Tom Brady And Ivanka Trump Could Be Neighbors After His $17 Million Property Buy

Quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen bought property on the same Miami island where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner just purchased land, according to media reports.
The six-time Super Bowl winner and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue veteran paid $17 million for land on Indian Creek Island and plan to tear down the house that’s there and rebuild, the New York Post reported.
The couple’s property is close to the lot that Trump and Kushner, who will lose their jobs as White House advisers on Jan. 20, purchased for over $30 million, The Real Deal noted.
Billionaire Jeff Soffer, a friend of Brady and Bündchen, lives on the island as well, the South Florida real estate outlet added.
The island, also known as “Billionaire Bunker,” is Donald Trump country, with 79% of its 53 presidential votes going to the losing incumbent, according to the Miami Herald.
Brady calls the president a friend but declined to appear at the 2016 Republican National Convention when Trump was nominated the first time.
“Political support is totally different than the support of a friend,” he told Howard Stern earlier this year. “There’s zero win in anything in regards to that. It’s politics.”
Brady ― who is renting former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s mansion in Tampa, Florida, while he spends his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 with the New England Patriots ― is busy on the real estate front. People magazine reported that he and his wife are eyeing new digs in Los Angeles after selling a Manhattan apartment for $40 million.
Reps for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment. HuffPost also reached out to Indian Creek Village manager Jennifer Medina but did not immediately hear back.