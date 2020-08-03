Tom Brady won’t be heading to the Hall of Fame for his choice in smartphones.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a photo from his car dashboard display on Saturday showing the steamy 99-degree temperature. But the car monitor’s connection to “Tom Brady’s iPhone 6+” earned a collective online gasp that the NFL superstar would still be using a six-year-old phone.
Brady signed a $50 million contract with his new team after leaving the New England Patriots, so he can probably afford the latest and greatest of technology.
But ya gotta hand it to the six-time Super Bowl champ for staying with the tried and true. Or you can make jokes about it, as many people did on Twitter.
Brady turns 43 today. Maybe somebody will get him an upgrade for a gift.