Tom Brady won’t be heading to the Hall of Fame for his choice in smartphones.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a photo from his car dashboard display on Saturday showing the steamy 99-degree temperature. But the car monitor’s connection to “Tom Brady’s iPhone 6+” earned a collective online gasp that the NFL superstar would still be using a six-year-old phone.

Brady signed a $50 million contract with his new team after leaving the New England Patriots, so he can probably afford the latest and greatest of technology.

But ya gotta hand it to the six-time Super Bowl champ for staying with the tried and true. Or you can make jokes about it, as many people did on Twitter.

Brady turns 43 today. Maybe somebody will get him an upgrade for a gift.

Tom Brady still uses an iPhone 6 I see why he needed that Tampa contract that man is down bad pic.twitter.com/feYjcKl0Nj — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 2, 2020

Cashing in on that new @boostmobile deal. TB knows how to stretch a budget. — Mister Buzzini (@MrBuzzini) August 3, 2020

Man if only Kraft had given Brady a new IPhone 11 we’d still have the goat 🐐 https://t.co/dVIOQDA4ed — Paul Anderson (@Paul___Anderson) August 3, 2020

Everyone hated him so hard for destroying his phone during deflategate, so now he's making a point by never getting a new phone. Ultimate Brady move. https://t.co/WbLrGVSyEv — Dale Ingenthron (@De_ThroneYou) August 2, 2020

Ayy I still got a 6 too, goats will be goats https://t.co/gyMBoI2T33 — KingMook (@angelxdominguez) August 2, 2020

Tom Brady, the most successful athlete in football, still only has an iPhone 6+???😂😂 pic.twitter.com/j8XMxaDeIi — Trey (@Trey9382) August 2, 2020

iphone 6 = 6 rings, can't be a coincidence https://t.co/FSIDcs5pKS — another angry erlang guy, v2.0 (@cmeik) August 3, 2020

He’s smart. Still has the headphone jack — GorillaHeadphones (@GorillaHeadpho1) August 3, 2020

Burner phone 4 sure — corporate_hu$tle (@CorporateHu) August 2, 2020

