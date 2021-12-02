Tom Brady apparently has big sports dreams for at least one of his kids and the DNA to help.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback may have gotten a bit carried away with 14-year-old son Jack while they watched his alma mater the University of Michigan beat Ohio State on TV Saturday. His wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, quickly let him know it.

On his podcast “Let’s Go!” Brady said: “I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling on the bed and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the Big House someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan.’”

No pressure there, right? Bündchen quickly intercepted her Super Bowl-winning husband’s reverie.

“And my wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for God’s sakes!’” Brady continued.

Jack is Brady’s oldest child, whom he shares with “Blue Bloods” actor Bridget Moynahan. Brady and Bündchen, who married in 2009, have Benny, who turns 12 this month, and Vivian, who turns 9 also in December.

Don’t watch sports on TV with your dad, kids. He might get more ideas.