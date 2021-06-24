Super Bowl champ Tom Brady has played golf with Donald Trump before, so a few hours on the links with James Corden ought to be a relative breeze. (Watch the video below.)

“The Late Late Show” host joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback for a round on Wednesday ― but the actual golf was just an excuse for the seven-time Super Bowl winner to flex his show-tune chops and be the foil for Corden’s goofiness.

Turns out Brady grew up listening to Broadway songs in his father’s car and has kept the tradition going in his own travels. He’s seen “Hamilton” three times and seems to know the “Alexander Hamilton” rap as well as he does the Bucs’ playbook.

If that’s not enough to make you watch the superstar and the talk-show duffer, Brady sinks a putt after Corden adds a considerable degree of difficulty. Brady, encouraged by his playing partner, also chants: “I’m the Ariana Grande of the NFL.”

Anything you say, Tom.