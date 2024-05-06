SportsNetflixTom Bradyrobert kraft

Tom Brady Wasn’t Vibing With Jeff Ross’ Robert Kraft Joke At Roast

The NFL great left his seat to promptly give his two cents on the stand-up comedian’s wisecrack.
Ben Blanchet
Tom Brady wasn’t having it with Jeff Ross’ joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as the NFL great left his seat to give the stand-up comedian a piece of his mind during his Netflix roast on Sunday.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion, the subject of Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time” at the Kia Forum, objected to Ross’ wisecrack while the comedian reflected on Brady’s beginnings with his longtime NFL team.

“So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft’s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’” quipped Ross.

The comedian’s joke refers to an incident in 2019 where Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida. The charges were later dropped against Kraft the following year.

Brady exited his seat and approached Ross just as the comedian blew a kiss toward Kraft in the crowd and declared his love for the Patriots owner.

“Don’t say that shit again,” Brady told Ross before turning to head back to his seat.

“OK, OK,” replied Ross, who threw up his hands in response. “He’s having fun, look at him. I love what you do for the Jews, Robert Kraft. You’re incredible.”

Kraft was later seen laughing on camera, and following Ross’ remarks at the roast, he shared a hug with the iconic quarterback on stage.

