Jimmy Kimmel Tricks Tom Brady Into Kicking Up His Feud With Matt Damon

Jimmy Kimmel took his years-long fake feud with movie actor Matt Damon to the next level ― with some help from NFL star Tom Brady.
In a comedy clip that aired on Thursday, the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” challenged the New England Patriots quarterback to throw a football through the window of Damon’s house.
The premise of the parody bit was that Brady apparently had no clue whose home he was targeting. Damon charged outside after the faux bit of vandalism and his relationship with Kimmel deteriorated even more from there.
Damon wasn’t so angry with Brady, however.
Check out the full clip above.