Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving The Patriots

Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback who has won a record six Super Bowl titles, announced Tuesday that he’s leaving the only NFL team he has ever played for in 20 seasons.

In a series of tweets, the three-time league MVP thanked fans and his team before dropping the bombshell that “my football journey will take place elsewhere.”

“I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career,” the 42-year-old said.

Free agency officially begins for Brady and other eligible NFL players on Wednesday. Brady’s tweets seemed to indicate that he had not reached a deal with another team but didn’t strongly hint at retirement, either.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady also won four Super Bowl MVP awards during his career, cementing his celebrity far beyond football. He has been the subject of intense speculation over whether he would stay with the Patriots after the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild-card playoff game.

Brady discussed his decision with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday.

“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over,” Kraft told ESPN. “We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”

The Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were reportedly interested in his services.