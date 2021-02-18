Tom Brady Hits Hard At Doubters In A Montage Of Their Negativity

Tom Brady on Wednesday served his naysayers a giant helping of crow more than a week after he won his seventh Super Bowl. (See the clip below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to start anew with a losing team, posted a compilation of doubters declaring that he was washed up ― or darn close.

Brady’s MVP performance in leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Feb. 7 Super Bowl could have been the last word.

But that wouldn’t be much fun, would it?