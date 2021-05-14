Tom Brady and the rest of us learned this week that he’ll be playing against his former team, the New England Patriots, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3.

It will be the quarterback’s first game against the Patriots, which he led to six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons. And he’ll enter the homecoming with a seventh ring that he won with Tampa Bay in February.

But on Twitter Thursday, the superstar already scored in the much-anticipated matchup.

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021

“It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends,” he cracked.

Some fans loved the shade, but those replies are no fun. So, here’s a sampling of those who didn’t love it so much.

20 year's in high school ??? You musta been a really slow learner......🙄👌 — Rick Hoey (@RickyHobo) May 14, 2021

Remember one thing, that high school gave you a chance. If it wasn’t for drew bledsoe getting hurt we might not know who Tom Brady is today. — matt cidade (@MDpracing) May 14, 2021

Yeah if your high school friends were way cooler and more accomplished — Alex DeLarge (@saintsteven78) May 14, 2021

Social Media manager on vacation today? — The Bambino (@BigSmoothy) May 14, 2021

It’s like when you go back to the house that you partied at until you got wasted and shit on the kitchen floor. 😡 — Derek Nolan (@dereknolan) May 14, 2021

High school friends.... I thought we were family Tom. 😪 — Ted Stamos (@TedStamos) May 14, 2021

No Tom it’s going to more like when you run away from home and then come back into the house and get a spanking from your mother...see you week 4.... — Michael Colucci (@jpdwoody) May 14, 2021

your high school friends will say that’s where you peaked — Brenda (@brendadayaa1) May 14, 2021