Tom Brady and the rest of us learned this week that he’ll be playing against his former team, the New England Patriots, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Gillette Stadium on Oct. 3.
It will be the quarterback’s first game against the Patriots, which he led to six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons. And he’ll enter the homecoming with a seventh ring that he won with Tampa Bay in February.
But on Twitter Thursday, the superstar already scored in the much-anticipated matchup.
“It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends,” he cracked.
Some fans loved the shade, but those replies are no fun. So, here’s a sampling of those who didn’t love it so much.
