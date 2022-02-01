Tom Brady Says He's Still Evaluating Whether To Retire From The NFL

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Tom Brady said Monday he’s still deciding when he will retire from the NFL, further fueling speculation about his future after 22 seasons in the league.

Brady, 44, made the comments on his SiriusXM show, “Let’s Go!” saying people wanted to “be in front of the news” but that he hadn’t yet decided when he’ll hang up his helmet.

Advertisement

“I’m still going through the process I said I was going through,” Brady said Monday. “I think when the time is right, I’ll be able to make a decision one way or the other.”

“I am trying to make a great decision for me and my family,” he added.

BREAKING

Tom Brady says he’s still making a decision about retirement, he has not retired.



He just announced on the Let’s Go! podcast which is streaming live on Sirius XM Mad Dog Radio. #Bucs pic.twitter.com/dTpNxqQIrJ — Matt Lively (@mattblively) February 1, 2022

The quarterback is still under contract with the Buccaneers through the 2022 season. The team would get back $16 million of his signing bonus upon his retirement if he retires early, The New York Times reported.

Speculation about Brady’s plans swirled last week amid several reports that he would retire after the Buccaneers lost the divisional round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Rams.

Advertisement

Within hours, a representative for the Buccaneers said the team was unable to confirm the reports, and head coach Bruce Arians told The Tampa Bay Times that Brady hadn’t shared any details about impending retirement.

The quarterback later told the team he hadn’t made up his mind.