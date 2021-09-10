Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady flexed his star power in the face of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to fans watching the NFL season opener.

As the Super Bowl champion Bucs opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys, observers on Twitter buzzed about what they interpreted as Brady vigorously shaking his head and yelling “no” to Leftwich over a play call in the final drive.

People on Twitter said the 44-year-old superstar called his own play, throwing a pass to Chris Godwin that placed the team in field goal range. (Although Godwin may have gotten away with offensive pass interference on the catch.) Ryan Succop kicked a 36-yarder with 2 seconds left to give the Bucs the win, 31-29.

People on social media pretty much said Brady, who led the Bucs to last season’s championship, is the boss, no matter who is officially in charge.

Byron Leftwich called a play, Tom Brady is seen screaming “no, no, NO!” - leans in and calls his own play. Runs the whole drive solo, gets the W. He is the Offensive Coordinator! — SDAA (@EstebanMasters) September 10, 2021

Byron Leftwich: You should do this thing, I’m your coach now



Tom Brady: I’m fucking Tom Brady — #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) September 10, 2021

Lol Tom Brady just shit on Byron Leftwich dude made his offensive call and Brady just said hell nah so blatant on national TV — Ryan Nixon (@therealnix_bs) September 10, 2021

Byron Leftwich calling plays for Tom Brady is fucking hilarious and absurd I would be waiving everything he called off too — Norman Osborn (@AsapJimmyy) September 10, 2021

Tom Brady lookin like a MLB pitcher shaking off signs from the catcher when Byron Leftwich was calling plays in the final 2 minute drill…#CowboysvsBucs — Jerry Ostroski (@Ostroski_BigO) September 10, 2021

I wanna know what Byron Leftwich called for that Tom Brady was like hell no and changed the play. They had some words on the sideline after. — Jerry ⬅️ (@Paranormal_Bass) September 10, 2021

Tom Brady listening to Byron leftwich’s playcalls pic.twitter.com/iKr8lmPS5b — j flo (@JohnFloto) September 10, 2021

During the 2 min offense, with the game on the line, Tom Brady told Byron Leftwich no. Lol. Just let the goat call his own plays! — Ryan Bateman 🇺🇸 (@CoachBate) September 10, 2021