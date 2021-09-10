Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady flexed his star power in the face of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, according to fans watching the NFL season opener.
As the Super Bowl champion Bucs opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys, observers on Twitter buzzed about what they interpreted as Brady vigorously shaking his head and yelling “no” to Leftwich over a play call in the final drive.
People on Twitter said the 44-year-old superstar called his own play, throwing a pass to Chris Godwin that placed the team in field goal range. (Although Godwin may have gotten away with offensive pass interference on the catch.) Ryan Succop kicked a 36-yarder with 2 seconds left to give the Bucs the win, 31-29.
People on social media pretty much said Brady, who led the Bucs to last season’s championship, is the boss, no matter who is officially in charge.