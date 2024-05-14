EntertainmentNetflixTom BradyRoast

Tom Brady Won't Do A Roast Again But Says It Has Made Him A 'Better Parent'

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” the football great confessed.
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Although Tom Brady enjoyed some of the jokes at his recent Netflix roast, he said he wouldn’t do another one ever again.

The football great appeared on “The Pivot” podcast on Tuesday and explained where the line was crossed for him.

“I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids,” Brady said. “It’s the hardest part about… like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Brady said he signed up for the roast because he loves when people make fun of him.

“I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premiere League soccer, golf and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter, it was like, are you fucking kidding me? I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.”

Although Brady didn’t like the way some of the jokes landed with his kids, he sees his participation as actually helping him be a better dad.

“I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it,” he said. “At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun. If we’re not laughing about things, we’re crying.”

You can see the complete interview below.

