Tom Brady Updates Everyone On His Retirement Plans

If any time was the right time for the 45-year-old superstar to again consider a life without football, this could be it.

But Brady wasn’t having it in a Thursday press conference when pressed by reporters.

“No retirement in my future,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner said.

End of press conference.

Brady of course announced his retirement in the offseason but later called it off, reportedly sparking the marital tension that has led to the quarterback and Bündchen lawyering up, according to multiple news outlets.