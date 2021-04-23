'Old Grumpy Man' Tom Brady Whines About New NFL Numbers Rule

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady is upset that NFL owners approved a rule change that will expand the uniform numbers available to players.
The change means, for example, that quarterbacks, kickers and punters will no longer be the only players eligible to wear a single-digit jersey number. Owners adopted the new rule because the expanded practice squads necessitated by COVID-19 issues last season created number conflicts, NFL.com noted.
Not a big deal, right? They’re just numbers.
But Brady, the winner of seven Super Bowls, thought otherwise. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested in an Instagram story that players won’t know who to block, and facetiously asked why have numbers at all. He wrote that the rule would “make for a lot of bad football” and was “dumb.”
Many on Twitter needled the superstar for overreacting. One even called him an “old grumpy man.” Brady is 43.