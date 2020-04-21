Tom Brady Kicked Out Of Tampa Park Closed For Coronavirus Pandemic

“Closed” means closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Even for Tom Brady.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback was working out in a Tampa public park closed because of the pandemic when a city staffer saw him and asked the superstar to leave, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Monday.

“Parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks,” Castor told Rick Kriseman, the mayor of neighboring St. Petersburg, on Facebook Live, per the video below. “And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady.”

“Oh my goodness,” Kriseman replied.

“He has been sighted,” Castor said.

Some outlets assumed the mayor meant “cited,” but the city clarified with TMZ that Castor said “sighted.” Brady was warned, but wasn’t given a ticket or fined.

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from the city or the Buccaneers.

So, isn’t there enough room in the 30,000 square-foot mansion Brady is renting from Derek Jeter to work out?

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champ, left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons to sign with the Buccaneers last month.

But for now, with pro sports on hold and much of the nation under stay-home orders, he’s just a park trespasser like fellow celebs Andie MacDowell and her actor daughters, Margaret and Rainey Qualley.