Tom Brady's Selfie With Peyton Manning Ups Twitter's Wisecrack Game

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a selfie with retired NFL rival Peyton Manning on Tuesday, writing that the two were always buds despite their fierce battles on the field.

Spoiler alert... we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton! pic.twitter.com/DzscouMxsl

Fans on the thread argued over who’s the greatest by comparing Super Bowl victories (six for Brady, two for Manning), head-to-head records and passing statistics. But it was the jokesters who really got the ball rolling. Check out some of the reactions below.