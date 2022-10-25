Tom Brady has said it before, and he’ll say it again: “There’s no immediate retirement” in his future.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback certainly isn’t happy after his recent string of losses. Still, he’s certainly not quitting ― a point he reiterated on his Sirius XM show, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” on Monday.

Gray brought up a recent retirement rumor circulating about Brady, which suggested that he would quit mid-season “if things don’t go the way you want them to and turn around.”

“Do you ever think about quitting?” Gray asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I said last week that there’s no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that,” Brady said. “I made a commitment to this team, and I love this team, and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing, and I’ve never quit on anything in my life.”

“I just, I want to keep fighting as hard as I can, and I’m always trying to do better,” he said. “I’m always trying to work hard, and I’m always trying to commit more to the things that are important to me. And this team is very important to me, and I certainly want to be the best I can be for them.”

Last week, former Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms said on NBC’s “Pro Football Talk Live” that he could see Brady potentially quitting mid-season due to issues both on and off the field.

Brady quickly shut those rumors down in a press conference last Thursday.

“No retirement in my future,” he said.