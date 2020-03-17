Here Are The Best Reactions To Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots

Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots Tuesday, prompting a rush of Twitter reactions: some nice, some funny, some bitter.
The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said he didn’t know what his “football future holds,” but he at least got a few joking offers from the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Premier League soccer’s Chelsea.
Hey, after 20 years with the same club, maybe a change of sport might work for the three-time NFL MVP.
