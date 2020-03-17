ENTERTAINMENT

Here Are The Best Reactions To Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots

Twitter users came to play when Brady announced his departure after six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons.

Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots Tuesday, prompting a rush of Twitter reactions: some nice, some funny, some bitter.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said he didn’t know what his “football future holds,” but he at least got a few joking offers from the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Premier League soccer’s Chelsea.

Hey, after 20 years with the same club, maybe a change of sport might work for the three-time NFL MVP.

