Here Are The Best Reactions To Tom Brady Leaving The Patriots

Tom Brady said goodbye to the New England Patriots Tuesday, prompting a rush of Twitter reactions: some nice, some funny, some bitter.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback said he didn’t know what his “football future holds,” but he at least got a few joking offers from the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Premier League soccer’s Chelsea.

Hey, after 20 years with the same club, maybe a change of sport might work for the three-time NFL MVP.

AND bars are closed on St. Patrick’s Day? Can someone check on Boston https://t.co/rnXTfpSrfp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 17, 2020

Someone check on Chris Evans....Tom Brady is leaving the Patriots. — Leah (@LeahSt8) March 17, 2020

Hey @TomBrady, we heard you're looking for a new football team.



How about a football club? Our DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/TXRRIPBaW1 — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) March 17, 2020

Probably. Me offering my condolences as a non-Boston sports fan. pic.twitter.com/kLrp75zBpP — Leah (@LeahSt8) March 17, 2020

Thx to Tom Brady for 20 years, 6 titles, 9 Super Bowls, 30 playoff wins, 13 byes, 219 reg. season wins + 16 AFC East titles.



Before he showed up, our greatest Patriot ever was a left guard.



We didn’t win a playoff game until I was 15.



We played 1 Super Bowl and lost 46-10. pic.twitter.com/l7bWQiMkVO — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 17, 2020

We’ve had some great battles against you over the years, @TomBrady.



Best of luck wherever your football journey takes you next — unless it's in the AFC West. 😉 https://t.co/uKw0wzCewV pic.twitter.com/gU3aJAGiRk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 17, 2020

So#TomBrady & #BillBelichick are finalizing the divorce. Like #Lennon&McCartney before them,they will find they were better together than apart @espn @Patriots — Mike HILL (@Hillster28) March 17, 2020

If Tom Brady doesn’t sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, I’ll send 10 people who like this tweet $100. Must be following pic.twitter.com/cSJjhk6e5e — Home Of Athletes (@HomeOfAthletes) March 17, 2020

I wrote a little diddy for Tom Brady hope you like it pic.twitter.com/bAILKJyh8S — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) March 17, 2020