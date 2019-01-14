Tom Brady And Referee Hug Before NFL Playoff Game And Twitter Jeers

Some critics believe quarterback Tom Brady gets preferential treatment from referees. So, the sight of the New England Patriots star getting friendly with an official before Sunday’s NFL home playoff game against the Los Angeles Chargers prompted them to blow the whistle on Twitter.
Brady hugged referee Ron Torbert after a bro-style handshake that became an embrace with Brady patting him on the back.
The five-time Super Bowl champ Brady and his team annihilated the Chargers, 41-28, to advance to the AFC Championship against Kansas City. We’ll see if there’s any hugging before that one.
