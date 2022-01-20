Tom Brady Admits Referees Let Him Get Away With Stuff

NFL superstar Tom Brady admitted what haters have long claimed: that he gets special treatment from referees. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip from his “Let’s Go!” podcast that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted to Twitter on Wednesday, partner Jim Gray asked Brady if he believes that officials favor him.

Gray said he didn’t buy the criticism because the seven-time Super Bowl winner does not get an inordinate amount of roughing-the-passer calls. Brady agreed on that point, but did allow that refs cut him slack in another area.

“I do know that they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call,” Brady confessed. “I’m kind of a pain in their ass, if you don’t already know that.”

.@PFF can you pull this stat? Unless it doesn’t favor me in which case forget this ever happened…



“Let’s Go!” is out now: https://t.co/yiKIK5ImOP @JimGrayOfficial @SIRIUSXM pic.twitter.com/pa41UVCUGe — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 19, 2022