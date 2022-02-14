Tom Brady Reminds Everyone He Wasn't Playing In Super Bowl In Goofball Way

Quarterback Tom Brady is now retired, but he still brought his A-game Sunday for the Super Bowl. On social media, that is.

As you might recall, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. Brady then called it a career.

On Sunday he shared a screenshot of a now-moot calendar appointment ― a “time-sensitive” reminder of Super Bowl 2022. “SH*T,” he wrote.

brady Instagram

It wasn’t Brady’s first joke about his absence from the big game. When his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, posted the Instagram question on Saturday, “Who’s working this weekend?” Brady replied, “I wish I was!!”

Chalk it up to a force of habit. Brady played in 10 Super Bowls over 22 seasons.

Without his involvement, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals played a tense game, with the Rams winning 23-20.

