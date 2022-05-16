Tom Brady Rides A Rental Bike In New York City And It's Quite The Adventure

Tom Brady said he needed a break from his smoothie-and-workout routine, so he went for his first bike ride in 15 years ― in New York City. (Watch the video below.)

In a viral clip he posted to Twitter over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to the unforgiving streets of Gotham on what appeared to be a Citi Bike.

He complained the rental bike took him 10 minutes to unlock, but once he got rolling he had a super time.

“This is great,” he said. “There’s a bell on this thing!”

He rang that bell and even called out a cyclist who ignored a pedestrian in a crosswalk. He encountered some cute dogs, too.

Brady titled his tweet “BEST MORNING EVER.”

Even better than the mornings after those seven Super Bowl titles?

The internet loved Brady being a regular guy tooling around the big city on a rental ― but some fans also offered advice for the superstar: WEAR A HELMET!