Tom Brady Retires From NFL 'For Good'

Tom Brady announced he is retiring from the National Football League “for good.”

In a video shared to his social media accounts Wednesday, Brady, who played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three more as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, addressed his previous retirement, which he announced in 2022 before changing his mind just over a month later.

“You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year,” he said, referencing the lengthy statement he shared exactly one year ago.

Brady, 45, appeared to get emotional in the video shared Wednesday as he thanked his supporters, family, friends, teammates and competitors. He also shared a roundup of photos from throughout his career on Instagram.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Brady insisted in his first retirement announcement he’d be focusing on other ventures, helping with several companies he co-founded and trying “to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.” He later said he had “unfinished business” and would return for another year with the Buccaneers.

In the midst of a rough 2022 season, Brady told ESPN he had “zero” regrets about coming back.

His return to the NFL came during a turbulent time in his personal life. Brady and then-wife Gisele Bündchen announced in October they had finalized a divorce after 13 years together, during which they had two children. Brady also has a son from a previous marriage with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen expressed her concerns about Brady’s career in an interview with Elle published in September.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said.