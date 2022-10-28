Tom Brady Breaks A Record That Haters Celebrate In Another Miserable Loss

Tom Brady broke the record for getting sacked on Thursday ― and his haters had a field day.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was taken down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston on two straight plays late in the first half. It was the 555th time the seven-time Super Bowl winner was sacked in his career, pushing him ahead of ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (Brady got sacked again later, so he finished the game with 556.)
It should be noted that Brady’s rate of getting sacked is actually low, given that he’s played 326 regular season games over 23 seasons. But Skip Bayless of FS1′s “Undisputed” said it’s still a lot of sacks.
“Please don’t tell me he hasn’t taken any punishment,” Bayless tweeted.
Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement after last season reportedly drove a wedge into his marriage, partly because Gisele Bundchen didn’t want him to risk further injury. The supermodel is said to have issued the star a football-or-family ultimatum.
Now the two are lawyered up for a potential divorce and Brady is having a miserable season. The 27-22 defeat gave him his first three-game losing streak since 2002, saddling the Buccaneers with a 3-5 record.
In the meantime, critics lined up to celebrate Brady’s latest “record.”