Tom Brady Breaks A Record That Haters Celebrate In Another Miserable Loss

Tom Brady broke the record for getting sacked on Thursday ― and his haters had a field day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was taken down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Justin Houston on two straight plays late in the first half. It was the 555th time the seven-time Super Bowl winner was sacked in his career, pushing him ahead of ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. (Brady got sacked again later, so he finished the game with 556.)

It should be noted that Brady’s rate of getting sacked is actually low, given that he’s played 326 regular season games over 23 seasons. But Skip Bayless of FS1′s “Undisputed” said it’s still a lot of sacks.

“Please don’t tell me he hasn’t taken any punishment,” Bayless tweeted.

Now, nobody has ever been sacked more than Tom Brady. Please don't tell me he hasn't taken any punishment. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2022

Brady’s decision to reverse his retirement announcement after last season reportedly drove a wedge into his marriage, partly because Gisele Bundchen didn’t want him to risk further injury. The supermodel is said to have issued the star a football-or-family ultimatum.

Now the two are lawyered up for a potential divorce and Brady is having a miserable season. The 27-22 defeat gave him his first three-game losing streak since 2002, saddling the Buccaneers with a 3-5 record.

In the meantime, critics lined up to celebrate Brady’s latest “record.”

Congrats to Tom Brady on getting the all-time sack record! May you get many more! — Damion Schubert, Zen Designer (@ZenOfDesign) October 28, 2022

Brady did it! He got the sack record. He can now retire on top! Congrats, Tom! 😂 — Jeff Berckes (@gridironborn) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady is so competitive he had to tie the all-time sack record and own it in consecutive plays. — Eggs Tyrone (@JShrum_65) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady is supposed to be the GOAT, well since he chose to not retire he has become the GOAT of sacks...how bout them apples 🤣🤣 Don't think that is the record he wanted to break this year. — Ra-Ra (@Sara_Eudy) October 28, 2022

