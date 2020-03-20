Tom Brady Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a “multi-year” deal, the National Football League team said on Friday.
Brady, 42, who had been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, owns several NFL records including most victories and appearances in the Super Bowl and most playoff wins.
(Reporting By Amy Tennery; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
