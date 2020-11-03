Tom Brady Slams Helmet In Tantrum And Twitter Loves It When He's Angry

Social media is mad about quarterback Tom Brady getting angry.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hammered his helmet against the bench after the New York Giants’ Leonard Williams sacked him in the second quarter of Monday night’s game.
Granted, Brady loses his temper fairly often, but his detractors love to see it.
Monday’s tantrum happened in a winning effort. The six-time Super Bowl champ threw two second-half touchdown passes to lead the visiting Buccaneers to a 25-23 victory.
But the haters will always have the helmet slam.
