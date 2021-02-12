Tom Brady's Hard Partying Gets A Seafaring Song Spoof On 'The Late Show'

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” targeted a “sloshed” Tom Brady and his merry-making Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a song spoof on Thursday. (Watch it below.)
The star quarterback threw the Lombardi Trophy and was videotaped stumbling away from the boat parade in Tampa to celebrate the Bucs’ Super Bowl victory.
It seems Brady’s teammates went overboard in the revelry as well, prompting the talk show to adapt their spiraling adventures to the classic whaling tune “Soon May the Wellerman Come.”
There once was a ship full of Buccaneers who had one or two or three hundred beers
They raised a glass and all said cheers, it’ll hurt bad tomorrow
Soon may the hangover come
From too much whiskey and gin and rum
Tossed the trophy they had just won
There’ll be more things to throw.
The lyrics eventually pointed back to the super bowl ― the porcelain kind.