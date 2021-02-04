Style & Beauty

19 Photos Of Tom Brady's Off-The-Field Style Through The Years

Get ready for leather jackets, turtleneck sweaters and velvet tuxedos.

Tom Brady will seek his seventh Super Bowl victory in Sunday’s game, and it may be as much of a challenge for the legendary quarterback as sidestepping a question about Donald Trump during an interview.

Brady, who left the New England Patriots last year after 20 seasons, will be wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for the big game.

Off the field, he has made something of a name for himself as a master suiter ― at least when it comes to Met Gala appearances with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. But there’s one other wardrobe staple ― besides a football helmet ― that Brady has long relied on: the ever-versatile leather jacket.

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, we’re taking a look back at the off-duty turtleneck sweaters, hats and velvet tuxes Brady has sported over the years.

2004
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Tom Brady at the MVP post-Super Bowl press conference in Houston in 2004.
2004
J. Vespa via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Adriana Lima at a Victoria's Secret party in 2004.
2004
Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
Tom Brady at a pre-party for the ESPY Awards in 2004.
2005
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady at the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscar party in Los Angeles.
2006
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan at the Met Gala in New York City in 2006.
2008
James Devaney via Getty Images
Tom Brady in New York City on Jan. 22, 2008.
2008
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at an Ermenegildo Zegna store opening/cocktail party in New York City on March 11, 2008.
2008
Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Denise Rich at the Audi Forum in New York City on March 19, 2008.
2010
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady at the Met Gala in New York City on May 8, 2010.
2010
Joe Kohen via Getty Images
Tom Brady at a flag football match in Boston on June 4, 2010.
2011
Michael Hickey via Getty Images
Tom Brady at the 137th Kentucky Derby in Louisville on May 7, 2011.
2012
Marc Andrew Deley via Getty Images
Marcus Wainwright and Tom Brady at the Rag & Bone boutique in Boston on April 20, 2012.
2013
Larry Busacca via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013.
2016
GC Images
Tom Brady in New York City on Sept. 21, 2016.
2017
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2017.
2018
GC Images
Tom Brady at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.
2018
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Tom Brady at a TAG Heuer event in Monaco on May 26, 2018.
2019
GC Images
Tom Brady at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019.
2020
Jeff Bottari via Getty Images
Tom Brady at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas on Jan. 18, 2020.
