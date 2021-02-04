19 Photos Of Tom Brady's Off-The-Field Style Through The Years

Tom Brady will seek his seventh Super Bowl victory in Sunday’s game, and it may be as much of a challenge for the legendary quarterback as sidestepping a question about Donald Trump during an interview.

Brady, who left the New England Patriots last year after 20 seasons, will be wearing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for the big game.

Off the field, he has made something of a name for himself as a master suiter ― at least when it comes to Met Gala appearances with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. But there’s one other wardrobe staple ― besides a football helmet ― that Brady has long relied on: the ever-versatile leather jacket.

Ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl, we’re taking a look back at the off-duty turtleneck sweaters, hats and velvet tuxes Brady has sported over the years.