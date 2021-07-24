Check Out Tom Brady's Biggest (Most Egotistical?) Flex Ever

Tom Brady warmed up for the 2021 NFL season on Friday by tossing out one big brag.

Last season, the star quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former New England Patriot attempted a throwback Friday that he titled, “How it started vs How it’s going.”

Perhaps you already knew where this was going.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

He paired early photos of himself with his old team with one of all the Super Bowl rings he’s accumulated. Or maybe he’s giving his fingers a workout for the grind ahead?

Nice bling, Tom. You’re (perhaps) the G.O.A.T., Tom.

But you knew that already.