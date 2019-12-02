SPORTS

Tom Brady's Wimpy Tackle After Interception Invites Twitter Mockery

The New England Patriots quarterback barely laid a hand on the Houston Texans' Bradley Roby, but got credit for the stop.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may very well be the GOAT ― just not at tackling.

Brady’s effort Sunday to bring down the Texans’ Bradley Roby after throwing an interception got social media to hit him a lot harder than he hit Roby. Watch Brady’s right hand slap at Roby and the ball during the Pats’ 28-22 loss in Houston. 

Roby stumbled to the turf afterward, so Brady got official credit for the tackle ― but Twitter wasn’t quite so generous.

RELATED...

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter New England Patriots Tom Brady Houston Texans Bradley Roby
CONVERSATIONS