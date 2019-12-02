Tom Brady's Wimpy Tackle After Interception Invites Twitter Mockery

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may very well be the GOAT ― just not at tackling.

Brady’s effort Sunday to bring down the Texans’ Bradley Roby after throwing an interception got social media to hit him a lot harder than he hit Roby. Watch Brady’s right hand slap at Roby and the ball during the Pats’ 28-22 loss in Houston.

Picked off and returned inside the red zone! @BradRoby_1 #WeAreTexans



📺: #NEvsHOU on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/cH1BAKocj5 pic.twitter.com/cWVdQrtJU1 — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2019

Roby stumbled to the turf afterward, so Brady got official credit for the tackle ― but Twitter wasn’t quite so generous.

Remember when Steve Young would risk life and limb trying to tackle the guy who intercepted his passes? Tom Brady just did the opposite. — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) December 2, 2019

Somehow, this terrible tackle attempt by Tom Brady actually saved a TD #NEvsHOU pic.twitter.com/fCAtJdkonS — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) December 2, 2019

“Tackle” but hey......... whatever works I guess pic.twitter.com/JHuQ0ajLX4 — logicNfacts (@BobbySocks777) December 2, 2019

There was more effort put into researching this than Tom Brady put into making that tackle https://t.co/ejzjklPYxX — J.A. Adande (@jadande) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady looked more likely to shake his hand than tackle him lmao — Jeañña (@jeannathomas) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady with the rare dick slap tackle. He’s really displaying his skills truly the GOAT pic.twitter.com/mgtY0gft6q — Gabe Tashner (@tashiscash) December 2, 2019

Hey Tom Brady...Nice tackle on the int 😂 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady makes a tackle the same way his boss gets arrested. pic.twitter.com/dZHojAJ8yP — Brady (@Mr_Fain_tastic) December 2, 2019