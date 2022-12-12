Tom Brady Loses To 'Mr. Irrelevant' And Has Massive Tantrum To Show For It

Tom Brady threw another hissy fit Sunday while losing to “Mr. Irrelevant” and the host San Francisco 49ers. (Watch the video below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was captured in a raging tantrum by Fox Sports cameras as his team trailed 28-0 at halftime, en route to a 35-7 defeat. That leaves the Bucs (6-7) below .500.

Advertisement

Tom Brady is visibly upset as he heads into the locker room for halftime pic.twitter.com/U2ZnpsbkQG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 11, 2022

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, making his first NFL start, looked like an old pro in dispatching an idol. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, earning the annual “Mr. Irrelevant” title.

Brady had never lost to a quarterback making his NFL starting debut — and what made it particularly inglorious was that it happened near where Brady grew up in the Bay Area.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has previously lashed out at teammates and tablets in a season also dragged down by his divorce. (Despite everything, the Bucs reside in first place in the NFC South.)

Advertisement

But many fans weren’t feeling so sympathetic after witnessing another Brady meltdown.

and it only cost you your wife & dignity…goat my ass — jasper wyoming (@fletch2252) December 12, 2022

Tom Brady has a new nickname which much better than the G.O.A.T. The nickname is now the B.A.B.E. ( biggest adult baby ever ) 😂 — Brian R Scott (@BrianRScott1) December 12, 2022

It’s NEVER Tommy Tantrums fault. He was pathetically bad, but no doubt he will lay the blame on his teammates. — mike (@mike_mmorgan62) December 12, 2022

Cry baby 😭 — debbie BUMGARNER (@mamasliltnt) December 12, 2022

Advertisement

if you don’t do what i say then i’m taking my toys and going home,,,,🥲😂 — Juaquin Martinez (@jackmar2759475) December 12, 2022