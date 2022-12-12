What's Hot

Adam Schiff Says Jan. 6 Panel Has 'Evidence Of Criminality' As It Weighs DOJ Referrals

Virginia Capital Removes Its Final Confederate Monument

'Mom Is Gone': Cher Reveals Death Of Her Mother, Georgia Holt

I’ve Been Skipping Christmas For Over A Decade. Here’s Why It Brings Me Comfort And Joy.

3 Bald Eagles Die, 10 Sick After Eating Euthanized Animals

Janet Yellen Acknowledges Recession Risk, But Says Inflation Is Headed 'Much Lower'

Oldest Known Pair Of Jeans In The World Sell For An Astonishingly High Price

Trump Claims He Turned Down Deal To Free Paul Whelan

The Best Broadway Shows This Year Were Fresher Than Ever

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They're All Over 40

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Sports
Tom BradyTampa Bay BuccaneersSan Francisco 49erstantrumbrock purdy

Tom Brady Loses To 'Mr. Irrelevant' And Has Massive Tantrum To Show For It

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback totally lost it in his team's 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

Tom Brady threw another hissy fit Sunday while losing to “Mr. Irrelevant” and the host San Francisco 49ers. (Watch the video below.)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was captured in a raging tantrum by Fox Sports cameras as his team trailed 28-0 at halftime, en route to a 35-7 defeat. That leaves the Bucs (6-7) below .500.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, making his first NFL start, looked like an old pro in dispatching an idol. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, earning the annual “Mr. Irrelevant” title.

Brady had never lost to a quarterback making his NFL starting debut — and what made it particularly inglorious was that it happened near where Brady grew up in the Bay Area.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has previously lashed out at teammates and tablets in a season also dragged down by his divorce. (Despite everything, the Bucs reside in first place in the NFC South.)

But many fans weren’t feeling so sympathetic after witnessing another Brady meltdown.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community