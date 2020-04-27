Tom Brady Thanks Tampa For Welcome -- Except For That 1 Thing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady thanked his new city on Sunday for the welcome ― but he wasn’t all gratitude.

“I’m so happy to be in Tampa Bay. And I wanted to say thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms — outside of getting kicked out of a park the other day,” the former New England Patriot cracked in a video he posted Sunday.

Brady, of course, was referring to an incident last week in which a city park staffer booted the trespassing superstar from a public space that had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Mayor Jane Castor apologized in a tweet to Brady for the “miscommunication,” but said she “couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

Brady, who left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers last month, may actually be in some hot water for another incident that surfaced last week ― entering a stranger’s home that the quarterback mistakenly thought belonged to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwitch.

News that Brady was having contact with Leftwitch reportedly miffed other NFL teams, and some believe Brady violated rules by meeting with a coach on a football matter before league activities officially begin. The league delayed activities amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brady had said he was picking up materials from the coach.