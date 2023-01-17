Tom Brady Called Out For 'Blatantly Dirty Play' In Playoff Loss To Cowboys

Tom Brady took some hits online for what appeared to be a “dirty move” during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 playoff defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

The quarterback slid into Cowboys safety Malik Hooker from behind in a tripping maneuver considered a no-no by the NFL. Hooker was returning an apparent fumble and Brady seemed to be doing his best to take him down. The irresponsible tackle attempt may have been a result of frustration because the Buccaneers were already losing 24-0 at that point, USA Today pointed out. The outlet called it a “blatantly dirty play.”

The Buccaneers were penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, but that call was on center Ryan Jensen, the Sporting News reported. The fumble ruling was overturned as well.

The league has gone after Brady before for similar antics. He was fined $10,000 for dangerously sliding into the Baltimore Ravens’ Ed Reed during the AFC Championship game in 2013. He also drew attention for sliding at Giants safety Xavier McKinney in 2021.

Brady will have lots to think about after his first losing season that included multiple tantrums and a public divorce: Retire again? Stay with the Bucs? Move on?

Here’s Sunday’s play and Twitter’s response:

What is Tom Brady doing? pic.twitter.com/mIj1jEiWwv — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 17, 2023

