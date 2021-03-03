Tom Brady Reveals How His Trophy Boat Throw Could Have Spectacularly Backfired

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady admitted Tuesday he “was not thinking” when he threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate during the team’s Super Bowl celebrations last month.

And it’s probably just as well.

Because “I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass that would have went down like 80-feet,” Brady told “Late Late Show” host James Corden.

“Oh, you’re never seeing it again,” responded Corden.

“I am so happy to Cam,” Brady acknowledged.

