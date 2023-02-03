What's Hot

Mike Pompeo Says U.S. Had 'Peaceful' Transfer Of Power On Jan. 6 Despite The Violence

Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet

'Knock At The Cabin' Doesn't Make Any Sense

China Says Balloon Is For Research, Accidently Strayed

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

‘Shoot. It. Down’: GOP Goes Ballistic Over Reported Chinese Spy Balloon

Self-Confessed Liar Tucker Carlson Goes To Bat For Serial Fabulist George Santos

Reese Witherspoon Totally Blew An Audition With Robert De Niro On 1 Big Mistake

Biden's Handwritten Notes Part Of Classified Docs Probe

Seth Meyers Spots Moment When Rep. Matt Gaetz Admits The Truth About Ilhan Omar

The One Part Of Your Body You're Probably Forgetting To Stretch

'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Slams Sean Hannity For 'Freudian Slip'

EntertainmentNFLTom Brady80 for Brady

Tom Brady's Shameless Plug Of '80 For Brady' Gets Twitter To Throw It Back In His Face

The again-retired quarterback at least did it with a sense of humor.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Tom Brady retired again from football but his Twitter game is still strong. A little obnoxious too.

In a tweet noting his new leisure options and the opening of his movie “80 for Brady,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner greeted Friday morning with this burst of marketing savvy:

The movie stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as octogenarians who attend the 2017 Super Bowl to cheer on their idol Brady (who plays himself). It’s getting decent reviews: “The titular QB may have been tough to beat on the gridiron, but on the big screen, it’s 80 for Brady’s veteran leading ladies who make this lightweight comedy a fitfully winsome watch,” reads Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus line.

The future Hall of Famer, who’s also a producer, was hailed as well for his “very engaging screen presence.”

But his overt (and kinda funny) advertising also inspired jokesters and haters to chime in on Twitter.

“Do you get the senior discount?” one wiseguy asked.

Here are more responses:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community