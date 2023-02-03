Tom Brady retired again from football but his Twitter game is still strong. A little obnoxious too.

In a tweet noting his new leisure options and the opening of his movie “80 for Brady,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner greeted Friday morning with this burst of marketing savvy:

Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four separate times today. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 3, 2023

The movie stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as octogenarians who attend the 2017 Super Bowl to cheer on their idol Brady (who plays himself). It’s getting decent reviews: “The titular QB may have been tough to beat on the gridiron, but on the big screen, it’s 80 for Brady’s veteran leading ladies who make this lightweight comedy a fitfully winsome watch,” reads Rotten Tomatoes’ consensus line.

The future Hall of Famer, who’s also a producer, was hailed as well for his “very engaging screen presence.”

But his overt (and kinda funny) advertising also inspired jokesters and haters to chime in on Twitter.

“Do you get the senior discount?” one wiseguy asked.

Here are more responses:

Not a bad place to be if you want to get away from crowds. — Benjamin Lesnau 🏀 (@BenjaminLesnau) February 3, 2023

Get that matinee price, you need to save some money now — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) February 3, 2023

Does your retirement Diet allow for Buttered Popcorn? — Scott Tetreault (@BostonNewsMan) February 3, 2023

U r bored all ready lol — Jmuñoz4 (@Jmuoz41) February 3, 2023

Tom, you can do better with your tweet selection now that you’re retired — Kenny Lay (Parody) (@EnronChairman) February 3, 2023

You also have time to come to my birthday party. I never invited you before because I knew you were busy. — Ryan (@p25ryan) February 3, 2023

That’s probably gonna be about 80% of all ticket sales for that one. — Bryan Fraley Jr (@bryan_fraley) February 3, 2023

I find it amazing that in the nearly 100 hours I spent in consuming Brady retires news, no one mentioned the shrewd marketing move of announcing the retirement just before the opening of the film. You still own February, man. — Dan Riley (@DanPostino) February 3, 2023

Put on a hoodie and sit toward the back. Nobody will know it’s you. Occasionally chuckle and lean over to the person next to you and say, “gosh, that Tom Brady fella really is the bees knees.” — Tito's Fish Tacos (@TitosFishTacos) February 3, 2023