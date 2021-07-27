Video Highlighting Tom Brady's Throwing Accuracy Deemed Fake, But It's Fun

Leave it to Tom Brady to keep fans guessing.

The quarterback posted a video this week showing him throwing a football twice right into the wheels of a ball-throwing machine, which then returns the ball to him. Then he knocks over the apparatus with one last perfect dart.

“Let’s go,” he says into the camera.

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

“Obviously fake,” Yahoo wrote, applauding the editing and “clever visual effects” from director Ari Fararooy and the Warm & Fuzzy studio. “Has to be” fake, USA Today said of the clip, which appears to have been filmed at UCLA.

Whatever the case, the video is damn cool.

Brady began his 22nd training camp ― and second with the Buccaneers ― after leading the team to a Super Bowl title last season.

He’s throwing to humans, not machines.