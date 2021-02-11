Tom Brady Can Barely Walk After Partying, Throwing Trophy At Super Bowl Bash

Tom Brady had himself a day at the Super Bowl victory celebration in Tampa on Wednesday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Cameron Brate on another boat ― thankfully it was a completion. (Watch that above.)

And at the end of the flotilla parade ― which sparked concerns for flouting COVID-19 safety precautions ― Brady disembarked a bit wobbly. He walked unsteadily with a smile as a companion held on to him.

Tom Brady on land after the Bucs' boat parade 🚶‍♂️



The quarterback joked about the post-party stumbling on Twitter, writing: “Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila.”

LeBron James, who guided the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title in October, was jelly because the team had no parade over pandemic concerns.

Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you! 😁😁🥴🥴👍🏾 https://t.co/6hDMncAKO7 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 10, 2021

Anyway, Twitter toasted Brady with jokes about his apparent condition ― and some criticized him for not wearing a mask.

