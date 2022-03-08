Tom Brady Says He Declined To Drink Booze With Wes Welker Before Game

Former New England Patriots receiver Wes Welker apparently played with an extra teammate for a December game at Chicago in 2010: Jack Daniel’s.

Quarterback Tom Brady recently said his receiver had a drink of the whiskey to ward off the snowy chill before kickoff, but he declined to partake when Welker offered him some.

“I do remember Wes Welker taking a shot of, I think, Jack Daniel’s before the game too because he was trying to warm up,” Brady said during a Q&A in an Autograph Discord broadcast (per MassLive). “He’s like, ‘TB, come on get a shot!’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not taking a shot before the game.’ Because Wes was so old school. He was like, ‘I’ve gotta take it!’ And he did. He went out there and was wearing no sleeves. He was so fired up for the game. It was hilarious.”

Brady’s longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski verified the account.

“He did. He did rip a shot. And it was Jack Daniel’s,” Gronkowski said. “What a maniac. I love him.”

Imbibing and abstaining, respectively, seemed to work for the two players. Welker had eight receptions for 115 yards in a 36-7 victory that clinched a playoff spot for New England. Brady threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns.

Wes Welker and Tom Brady during the 2010 season. Rob Tringali via Getty Images