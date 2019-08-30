Tom Brady Does Yoga On Sidelines. Fans Bend Over Backwards To Joke.

Tom Brady didn’t play a single down Thursday during the New England Patriots’ 31-29 home preseason loss to the New York Giants ― but he grabbed plenty of attention anyway.
The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was spotted doing yoga-like poses on the sideline during the second quarter.
Brady has long incorporated yoga into his training regimen, and has been seen practicing strength and balance exercises with wife Gisele Bündchen.
But the stadium setting might not seem to jibe with the yoga vibe ― like it would matter to the future Hall of Famer anyway.
Namaste, Tom.
Fans had comments:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.