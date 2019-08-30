Tom Brady Does Yoga On Sidelines. Fans Bend Over Backwards To Joke.

Tom Brady didn’t play a single down Thursday during the New England Patriots’ 31-29 home preseason loss to the New York Giants ― but he grabbed plenty of attention anyway.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was spotted doing yoga-like poses on the sideline during the second quarter.

Highlight of the whole preseason imho pic.twitter.com/Hb9PR47YH0 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) August 30, 2019

Brady has long incorporated yoga into his training regimen, and has been seen practicing strength and balance exercises with wife Gisele Bündchen.

But the stadium setting might not seem to jibe with the yoga vibe ― like it would matter to the future Hall of Famer anyway.

Namaste, Tom.

Fans had comments:

Tom Brady doing yoga on the sidelines during a game is peak Tom Brady https://t.co/TEla1c2yga — han solo (@ScubaSteve85_) August 30, 2019

Tom Brady and I both share an interest in yoga...looking forward to winning our 7th ring together#DirectorOfTeamMorale https://t.co/jbcVwPCYR5 — Matt Cosgrove (@kidcoz) August 30, 2019

Can we just acknowledge that no one else around him is affected by his yoga pose. Just another day around TB12... — Linda (@MissLCNC) August 30, 2019

Tom Brady doing yoga on the sidelines of a preseason game is the most predictable thing that’s happened in the past three years — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) August 30, 2019

Tom Brady’s so bored playing the Giants he started doing Yoga on the sideline to pass the time



pic.twitter.com/jTcYnLA6H3 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) August 30, 2019

Tom Brady is going to dominate the NFL then hit a yoga pose on the sidelines cause he can https://t.co/5qhWG9XmbE — crankdatspongebob (@DUFFEMDAN69) August 30, 2019