Tom Brady's Profane Diss Of Another Quarterback Prompts Twitter Guessing Game

NFL superstar Tom Brady expressed shock that a team stopped courting him during the last off-season when he was a free agent. And he appeared to take out his annoyance on that organization’s starting quarterback.
“They weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother...?’” Brady said in a preview clip of HBO’s “The Shop” posted Monday.
It all worked out for Brady, of course. The former New England Patriots quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43.
But people on Twitter couldn’t help trying to guess which team and which quarterback Brady was insulting.
