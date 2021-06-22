Tom Brady's Profane Diss Of Another Quarterback Prompts Twitter Guessing Game

NFL superstar Tom Brady expressed shock that a team stopped courting him during the last off-season when he was a free agent. And he appeared to take out his annoyance on that organization’s starting quarterback.

“They weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother...?’” Brady said in a preview clip of HBO’s “The Shop” posted Monday.

Tom Brady on his free agency last offseason: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother*****?’”pic.twitter.com/JVVfNaGiUq — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 21, 2021

It all worked out for Brady, of course. The former New England Patriots quarterback signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43.

But people on Twitter couldn’t help trying to guess which team and which quarterback Brady was insulting.

Niners or Dolphins — Baze (@BayzFromBLo) June 22, 2021

@Alex_soppy lmao he’s gotta be talking about trubisky and the bears — Tez Bat (@TBat25) June 21, 2021

Bay Area team — Trevor David (@trevorlongEP) June 22, 2021

Giants? — Brad Stevens Burner (@0_Over23) June 21, 2021

I'm pretty sure it's ryan tannehill — Trey Area (KD Best Player on the Planet) (@quest_for_6) June 21, 2021

Broncos — mac jones is my boyfriend (@macjonesgf) June 21, 2021

Definitely the Steelers — Ryan Szabo (@WakaFlacco) June 21, 2021

He’s talking about Aaron Rodgers — tyreek’s burner (@cheetahwrld) June 21, 2021

How fragile is this guy that he has to beef down like this — Marcus Peck (@barkuspeckers) June 21, 2021