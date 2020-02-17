Sen. Tom Cotton Still Pitching Debunked Theory About Coronavirus

Cui Tiankai, Chinese ambassador to the U.S., denounced Cotton’s theory on “Face The Nation” earlier this month.

“It’s very harmful, it’s very dangerous to stir up suspicion, rumors and spread them among the people,” Cui said. “For one thing, this will create panic. Another thing is that it will fan up racial discrimination, xenophobia, all these things that will really harm our joint efforts to combat the virus.”

Vipin Narang, an associate professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told The Washington Post that “we don’t have any evidence” that the general population was exposed to a virus through an accident at a lab. He called Cotton’s speculation a conspiracy theory that was borderline irresponsible. “Cotton should spend more time funding the agencies in the United States that can help contain and combat the virus rather than trying to assign blame,” Narang said.

Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, also told the Post that there was nothing in the genome sequence of the virus that indicated it had been engineered.

“The possibility this was a deliberately released bioweapon can be firmly excluded,” Ebright added.

The coronavirus, know as COVID-19, has killed at least 1,666 people and infected more than 68,500 people globally, the vast majority in mainland China.