Twitter Users Think Sen. Tom Cotton's Vision Of A Dystopian America Sounds Wonderful

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) attempted to describe an American dystopia on Friday that many Twitter users honestly thought sounded like sheer paradise.
The Republican senator appeared on Fox News, where he attempted to own the liberals by accusing Democrats of wanting Americans to live in areas where stores, jobs and restaurants are within walking distance:
“[Dems] want to make us all poor. They want to make you live in downtown areas, and high-rise buildings, and walk to work, or take the subway, or ride an electric scooter, or whatever it is that Pete Buttigieg takes to work.”
Cotton is entitled to his own opinions on whether he wants to live in the city or amid suburban sprawl, but many Twitter users pointed out that one person’s dystopia is another person’s delight.
They also pointed out that many Americans pay a lot of money to happily live in what Cotton considers a hellhole.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also informed Cotton that the Biden administration wants people “to live wherever they like, and thrive there,” adding, “It’s why we’re making it safer & easier to take transit, walk, ride a bike (or scooter, sure), drive a car or truck.”