Tom Cotton Says Ketanji Brown Jackson Would Have Defended Nazis At Nuremberg

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) added to the chorus of Republican insults targeting Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. (Watch the video below.)

Jackson will likely earn enough votes to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, but she had to endure yet another insinuation at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

“You know, the last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the Nazis,” Cotton said, referring to Robert Jackson, who was appointed by President Harry Truman to lead cases against German war criminals. “This Judge Jackson may have gone there to defend them.”

Cotton’s absurd leap echoes a GOP theme dwelling on Jackson’s stint as a public defender representing Guantanamo Bay detainees accused of terrorism. As a public defender, Jackson did not pick her clients.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) literally says Ketanji Brown Jackson might have defended Nazis at Nuremberg:



"The last Judge Jackson left the Supreme Court to go to Nuremberg and prosecute the case against the Nazis. This Judge Jackson might have gone there to defend them." pic.twitter.com/K0eHZ56sGY — The Recount (@therecount) April 5, 2022

The GOP has tried to cast Jackson as being soft on pedophiles by falsely accusing her of leniency in sentencing defendants for crimes involving images of child sexual abuse.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has called three Republican senators who said they will vote to confirm Jackson “pro-pedophile.”