Tom Cotton Tried To Mock One Of Biden’s Judicial Nominees. It Backfired.

Cotton: If someone commits a murder, do you think it’s fair to call them a murderer?

Pérez: If someone has been convicted for murder? Yes.

Cotton: If they commit rape, do you think it’s fair to call them a rapist?

Pérez: Have they been convicted?

Cotton: Yes.

Pérez: Yes.

Cotton: So if they commit a felon[y], do you think it’s fair to call them a felon?

Pérez: I think that that is a bit different because there’s a temporal issue, and I think that there’s a raging policy debate on that.

Cotton: Because in the past you’ve said you don’t like to use that word. You said, “I don’t use words like ‘felons’ to describe people. I mean, we don’t describe people by a mistake that they made.”

Pérez: I don’t. I believe that every person is a child of God capable of being redeemed, and I never look at anybody and see the worst thing that they’ve ever done.

Cotton: If those convicted murderers or rapists get released from prison, often under misguided policies, do you think it’s still fair to call them a murderer or rapist?

Pérez: Irrespective of what their label was, sir, I would be on record as an advocate of trying to advocate for their right to vote if the criminal justice system had deemed them to be fit to be living amongst us.

Cotton: All right, thanks for your testimony.