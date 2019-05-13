GOP Senator: Sacrifices In Trump Trade War 'Minimal' Compared To What Soldiers Give

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) defended President Donald Trump’s trade war with China on Monday by arguing that the financial burden Americans are expected to endure for it is but a “minimal” sacrifice compared to soldiers who die overseas.

Cotton, a frequent supporter of the president, made the bizarre remark during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” to promote his new book, “Sacred Duty.” Co-host Nora O’Donnell had questioned him about a recent University of Arkansas study that found retaliatory tariffs by China could hurt farmers in his state.

“So these tariffs are going to end up hurting both Chinese and some Americans, I’ll grant you that,” Cotton responded. The military veteran, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, added, “There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans. ... But I also would say that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas, that our fallen heroes who are laid to rest in [Arlington National Cemetery] make, that are right about sacred duty.”

The comment appeared to surprise co-host Gayle King, who interrupted to suggest it would clearly be wrong to compare the two sacrifices.

"There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans, I grant you that. But also that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas that are fallen heroes or laid to rest," @SenTomCotton on trade war with China pic.twitter.com/lqlEZtaeBs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 13, 2019

Twitter users bashed Cotton over his stunning “straw man” defense.

This is disgusting. My opponent Tom Cotton shouldn’t use the sacrifices of our troops to cover up for a disastrous trade war. Arkansas families are hurting because of this, and all Cotton is offering is offensive BS like this. https://t.co/UKX0jwsrJO — Josh Mahony (@joshuamahony) May 13, 2019

Tom Cotton won't be sacrificing anything. This is a stunning statement from a senator from any party, so willing to accept that his direct support of Trump actions will hurt his own constituents, but it's just a big ol' shrug. https://t.co/Jwn9wKbZq1 — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 13, 2019

In the biggest straw man fallacy I've seen lately, Sen. Tom Cotton says the monetary sacrifices Americans will make over Trump's tariffs are "pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas." pic.twitter.com/cBZIrR92qK — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) May 13, 2019

Trump recently announced that he’s seeking an additional $15 billion in U.S. subsidies to shield farmers from the financial impact his trade war with China is having. Some $12 billion has already been allocated to help farmers endure the fallout.

Last month the president called farmers “great patriots” who are willing to sacrifice because “they know they’re doing it for the country.”

He told reporters at the White House on Monday that he’s thrilled about his tariff face-off with China, despite a Goldman Sachs analysis that suggests American citizens and U.S. businesses will bear the brunt of the economic burden, as Politico reported.

“I love the position we’re in [with China],” Trump said. “Our farmers are going to be very well taken care of.”

Trump on the worsening trade conflict with China, the economic burden of which is falling "entirely" on U.S. businesses and households, according to new analysis from Goldman Sachs: "I love the position we're in." pic.twitter.com/FUuBLUH0yc — Megan Cassella (@mmcassella) May 13, 2019

Mary Papenfuss contributed reporting.